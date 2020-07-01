Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as low as $12.63. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 123,462 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

In related news, insider Trevor Brown sold 3,092,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27), for a total value of £680,252.54 ($837,130.86).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

