BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

BP (LON:BP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.06) price objective (up from GBX 310 ($3.81)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($6.77) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393.75 ($4.85).

LON:BP opened at GBX 307.20 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.32. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 563 ($6.93).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £316 ($388.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 281 shares of company stock valued at $93,912.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

