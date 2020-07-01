Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) Insider Graham Reveleigh Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) insider Graham Reveleigh sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,958.90).

Bounty Oil & Gas Company Profile

Bounty Oil & Gas NL engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Australia and Tanzania. It also invests in listed shares and securities. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

