BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $63,000 Stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $77,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NKSH stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, analysts predict that National Bankshares Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

