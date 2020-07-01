BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$30.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.21.

CNQ opened at C$23.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.82. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

