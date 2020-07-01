BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.88

Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $9.67. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,664,267 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

