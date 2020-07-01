BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,442,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of BlackBerry worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,943,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 133,038 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Stymiest bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

BB stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.