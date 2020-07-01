Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$1.14 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of $292.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

