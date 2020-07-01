Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $4,865,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 891,258 shares of company stock worth $55,904,437. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 3,082,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after buying an additional 1,578,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 1,176,426 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

