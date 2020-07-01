BidaskClub Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to “Hold”

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CJS Securities lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $761.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 347,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.