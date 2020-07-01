Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $133.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.38. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,109 shares of company stock worth $34,289,919. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.