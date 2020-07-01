BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HQU) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.61 and last traded at C$26.45, 442,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 637,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.31.

