Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.70

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $5.51. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 5,801,557 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.70.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

In other Bendigo and Adelaide Bank news, insider James (Jim) Hazel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.21 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of A$31,050.00 ($21,267.12). Also, insider Vicki Carter purchased 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.98 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of A$47,999.70 ($32,876.51). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $124,315.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.