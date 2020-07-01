Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.69) price objective (up previously from GBX 870 ($10.71)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.10 ($9.48).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 809 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 728.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 706.42. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 851.50 ($10.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

