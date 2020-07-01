Barclays Increases John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 300

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($5.75) to GBX 282 ($3.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.45) to GBX 365 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.33 ($4.55).

WG opened at GBX 193.85 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

In related news, insider Robin Watson sold 1,982 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.97), for a total value of £3,171.20 ($3,902.54). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.24 ($5,102.44).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

