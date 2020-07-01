Barclays Increases John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 300

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($5.75) to GBX 282 ($3.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.45) to GBX 365 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.33 ($4.55).
WG opened at GBX 193.85 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.
