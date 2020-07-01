BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in BankUnited by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $34,029,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

