Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCSF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BCS lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $590.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,614,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after buying an additional 875,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 252,902 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

