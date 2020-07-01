B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRT Apartments in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.15%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

