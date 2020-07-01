Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.30.

AXSM stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 360,340.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,340 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

