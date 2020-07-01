Axa Sells 151,602 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Axa reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151,602 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $55,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $156.44. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

