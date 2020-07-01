Axa Sells 113,234 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,174 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 113,234 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.28% of Citrix Systems worth $49,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,656. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

