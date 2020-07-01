Axa SA (EPA:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.76 ($25.57).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.12) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

EPA:CS opened at €18.61 ($20.91) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($31.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.21.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

