Axa Purchases 33,199 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Equinix were worth $60,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $702.30 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $718.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.05.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.