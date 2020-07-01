Axa Purchases 21,694 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $67,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,108.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 61,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.62. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

