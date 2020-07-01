Axa Has $53.69 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Axa lifted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.22% of Msci worth $53,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth $215,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $325.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day moving average is $298.60. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

