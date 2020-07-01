Axa Has $51.25 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Axa decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,085 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

