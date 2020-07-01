Axa Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Axa raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.07% of 3M worth $58,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

