Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Aegis in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.40 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 352.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avinger has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 211.96% and a negative return on equity of 270.15%. Analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.