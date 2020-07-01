Avid Bioservices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,274 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,673% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.87 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.24. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

