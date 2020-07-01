Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $18.40. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 31,700 shares trading hands.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

