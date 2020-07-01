AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $5.23. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 428,994 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVEO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.69.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

