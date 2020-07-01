Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $239.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 174.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $247.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,846 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,523 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

