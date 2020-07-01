AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.57

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $11.19. AutoCanada shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 151,754 shares trading hands.

ACQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a market cap of $295.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 505.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.57.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$708.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$704.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

