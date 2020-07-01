Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:AUTG opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Autins Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.36). The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.
Autins Group Company Profile
