Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:AUTG opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Autins Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.36). The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

