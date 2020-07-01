Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 3,070 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $204.40. The company has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

