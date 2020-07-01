Ascential (LON:ASCL) Cut to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASCL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 213 ($2.62) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ascential to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 303 ($3.73) to GBX 289 ($3.56) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.78 ($3.92).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 289.60 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.22. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter bought 42,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

