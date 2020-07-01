Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.75. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 2,448,477 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Cormark dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of $440.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

