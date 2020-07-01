Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. On average, analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 50,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,559.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,178 shares of company stock worth $46,658. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aqua Metals stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 435.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Aqua Metals worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

