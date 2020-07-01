Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 299.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 9.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 32.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.