APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 14,646 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.50% of Kimball International worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kimball International by 63.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1,649.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $430.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. Kimball International Inc has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBAL. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

