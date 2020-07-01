APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $2.15 Million in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Telephone & Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.