APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 66,504 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

UAA stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

