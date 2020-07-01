Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30, 84,414 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 332,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

