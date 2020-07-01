Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 7.3%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51, 11,183,195 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 13,736,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The company has a market cap of $673.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Antero Resources by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 203,574 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 178,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

