Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Head to Head Survey

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 0.86% 2.38% 0.92% STRATA Skin Sciences -11.27% -12.09% -7.36%

This table compares Antares Pharma and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.68 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -275.00 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.23 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -10.45

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antares Pharma and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 3 1 3.25 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 371.01%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

