Analyzing Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) & Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wah Fu Education Group and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Perdoceo Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.73 $69.98 million $1.37 11.45

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 11.59% 25.42% 17.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Wah Fu Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers and education service companies; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

