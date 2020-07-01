Analyzing Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Tenneco (OTCMKTS:TEN)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenneco 1 4 1 0 2.00

Tenneco has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.69%. Given Tenneco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -110.55% N/A -65.39% Tenneco -6.17% 12.98% 1.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Tenneco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.40 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Tenneco $17.45 billion 0.03 -$334.00 million $3.22 2.34

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenneco.

Summary

Tenneco beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units. It also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons, piston rings, cylinder liners, valve seats and guides, bearings, spark plugs, valve train products, system protection products, and seals and gaskets; and aftermarket products, which include ride control parts and emission controls, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance materials. In addition, the company offers ride performance products and systems comprising shock absorbers and struts, and NVH performance materials, as well as a product portfolio of electronically controlled ride performance technology; and motor parts, including chassis parts, braking products, and gaskets and seals, as well as filtration parts, lighting products, and ignition products. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

