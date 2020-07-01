Analyzing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 30.83% 11.64% 4.30% BRT Apartments 2.15% 0.81% 0.24%

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.71 $521.53 million $7.01 12.79 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 6.53 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Properties and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 5 7 0 2.58 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Boston Properties currently has a consensus target price of $123.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.10%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Summary

Boston Properties beats BRT Apartments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

