Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.75). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($4.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $655.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.