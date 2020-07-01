Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post sales of $35.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.93 million. FibroGen reported sales of $191.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $257.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.28 million to $282.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $431.74 million, with estimates ranging from $322.94 million to $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FGEN stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.